High school seniors who are competing in the 69th annual Miss Cinderella Pageant are (back row, left to right) Kaitlyn Rich, Kayli Stewart, Mikayla Webb, Jaci Weber, Megan Spray, Hayli Watkins, Alondra Salas, Reagan Brakhage; (front row, left to right) Sarah Lichtenwalter, Alondra Ceniceros, Jasmine TeLinde, Justyce Wilson, Maria Sosa, Reagan Hiner, Macy Davis and Sarita Kephart. Not pictured is Alexis Schultz.