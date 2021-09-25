Northwestern Oklahoma State University held its annual Miss Cinderella Orientation session Sunday, Sept. 19, and welcomed 16 young women who will be representing their high schools from Oklahoma and Kansas during the 69th annual Miss Cinderella Pageant held as part of the school’s homecoming celebration in October.
There will be 17 young women competing in the pageant; one was unable to attend the orientation.
Contestants and their sponsors met with the pageant committee to review all requirements and rules associated with the talent show set for Oct. 7, the pageant itself on Oct. 8, and Northwestern’s homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Dr. David Pecha, vice president for administration, welcomed the contestants to campus.
The contestants had their photos taken for publicity purposes. The committee covered rehearsals, judging criteria, wardrobe requirements and all of the other activities connected with the pageant.
Each contestant who participates in the Miss Cinderella Pageant will receive a $2,000 tuition scholarship to be used their freshman year at Northwestern-Alva.
The winner of Miss Cinderella will receive eight semesters of tuition and a one-year room waiver scholarship at Northwestern-Alva.
The first and second runners-up will receive six and four semesters of tuition, respectively.
Third and fourth runners-up will receive a one-year room waiver in addition to the tuition scholarship each contestant receives.
All Miss Cinderella contestants also are a part of the annual homecoming parade that takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. on the downtown square.
The 2021 high school seniors who are competing and the high schools they represent are: Reagan Brakhage, Cimarron; Alondra Ceniceros, Buffalo; Macy Davis, Kremlin-Hillsdale; Reagan Hiner, Shattuck; Sarita Kephart, Cherokee; Sarah Lichtenwalter, Mooreland; Kaitlyn Rich, Waynoka; Alondra Salas, Ringwood; Alexis Schultz, South Barber, Kansas; Maria Sosa, Laverne; Megan Spray, Sharon-Mutual; Kayli Stewart, Burlington; Jasmine TeLinde, Alva; Hayli Watkins, Timberlake; Mikayla Webb, Seiling; Jaci Weber, Freedom; and Justyce Wilson, Woodward.
Admission to either the Miss Cinderella Talent Show on Oct. 7 or the Miss Cinderella Pageant on Oct. 8 is $10 each night for adults, $5 for students with a student ID or $10 total with the purchase of a Homecoming button. Buttons will be available at the
An entire list of previous Miss Cinderella winners, homecoming activities, button incentives and button purchasing locations, can be found at www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.
