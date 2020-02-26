The Woodward Ministerial Alliance is holding a 7-week lunchtime devotional series leading up to Easter.

Journey to the Cross will be held each Wednesday from Feb. 26 through April 8 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 400 Downs Ave., in Woodward.

Each week a different minister will be giving the devotional and lunch will be provided.

For more information contact Nathan Twyman with the Nazarene Church and ministerial alliance at 405-206-3778.

Tags

Recommended for you