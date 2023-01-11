A new phase for the development of an indoor aquatic center is the Design Phase and is ready for Woodward to address in 2023.
Anyone interested in learning about this facility, and letting your preferences be known, are invited to join the newly formed Northwest Oklahoma Natatorium Committee (formerly known as Woodward Aquatic Center Committee) to help with the latest phase of bringing an indoor aquatic center to Woodward and area residents.
So what is Natatorium (“ney-tuh-tawr-ee-uhm”)? The word goes back to the 1890s when the Latin word, natatorium, became associated with buildings that housed one or more swimming pools in England. There are now examples of natatoriums across the United States.
Presentations are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19th at the Woodward Conference Center. Two speakers for the open presentation are Architect-Craig Bouck and Superintendent of Facility Performance- Jenna Katsaros from Barker, Rinker, and Seacat Architect firm in Denver, Colo. They will show a PowerPoint presentation regarding all aspects of creating this facility and examples of facilities in other locations.
Following the presentations, plus an informal session of questions-and-answers, BRS staff will lead the audience in casting their personal votes of preference for BRS Architect to use in their design of Woodward’s future facility.
In late Spring, 2023, the plans should be completed and presented in Woodward with diagrams and an actual model.
Members of Woodward’s indoor aquatic center committee include Trent Yadon, Gary Goetzinger, Kris Martin, Rachael Van Horn, Hunter Richardson, and Alan Case.
For more information you may contact them via Facebook page- Northwest Oklahoma Natatorium or contact Trent Yadon at either (580) 216-5818 or tkyadon@att.net
