In the last year, 40,000 communities have been served by 250,000 AmeriCorps volunteers doing 1.6 billion hours of service. March 13-19 is designated as AmeriCorps Week in the United States and honors volunteers across the country.
AmeriCorps Week is a time to salute AmeriCorps members and alumni for their service. Local elected officials, from mayor to county executives, are being asked to participate in AmeriCorps Week activities in their communities during March, especially during the week of March 13-19, when possible.
Woodward’s Mayor, Steve Bogdahn, was invited to join volunteers from the Woodward Senior Nutrition that deliver hot lunches to the homes of adults ages 55 and older. Meals are delivered each week from Monday-Friday.
Emergency meals are also made available to the recipients when lunch deliveries cannot be made due to weather conditions or some holidays.
Bogdahn recently met Gordon and Carole Beckett at the Woodward Senior Center (1420 Downs Ave.). He helped load freshly made and packaged foods into insulated carrying bags to be delivered door-to-door. The Beckett’s had 13 recipients on their route to receive home-delivered meals. The Becketts have been delivering meals for 23 years.
Bogdahn discussed his two-hour experience. “Nothing different than expected but confirmed that northwest Oklahoma tries to go above and beyond to serve its citizens,” he said. “It reassured my previous concepts that people in the community (Woodward) really care about their neighbors.”
Typically, adults age 55 and older may receive home-delivered meals if wheelchair bound, bedridden, injured, recovering from surgery, unable to drive to the Senior Center, dealing with dementia/alzheimer’s, or are unable to get in/out of the senior center van to come to the Senior Center. The Woodward Senior Nutrition Program provides meals Mondays-Fridays with multiple volunteers that pick up and deliver the meals each day of the work week.
The sad reality about some homebound recipients of home-delivered meals, is that it is their only meal for the day. Some cut it in half and eat part of the meal for lunch and save the other portion for supper.
Lack of companionship is another reality that homebound seniors experience. They look forward to their weekday lunches being delivered so they have someone to see and visit with.
In addition to delivering meals to those on his route, Beckett is a handyman. He keeps tools with him so he can fix minor problems the tenants/homeowners may have.
Anyone wanting to be a regular driver or a substitute driver to deliver lunches to area residents may contact the director, Brigetta Wilson at 580-254-8566.
Adults wanting to participate in community service projects with the AmeriCorps Seniors may go to their web site www.americorps.gov for ideas and guidance. Or call Jan Franks, Opportunities, Inc./AmeriCorps Seniors Director at (580)844-5010, ext. 7029).
