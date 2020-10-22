Woodward Middle School teacher Lori Zimmerman is a finalist for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the announcement of the 12 finalists on Thursday.
“These tremendous 12 finalists reflect the best of Oklahoma’s classroom teachers,” said Hofmeister. “Not only do these teachers use innovative instructional strategies, but they also place great emphasis on creating meaningful relationships with students and families. All have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students and are highly deserving of this honor.”
All finalists were named teachers of the year for their respective districts and selected after their application packets were reviewed by a panel of educators, legislators and members of business and nonprofit organizations.
The 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named in February. Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers, encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession. The 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Jena Nelson of Deer Creek Public Schools, will continue to tour the state until July.
Zimmerman was selected Woodward's Teacher of the Year in March. She teaches sixth grade language arts. She has been teaching for 21 years, the last eight in Woodward.
Other finalists were Stephanie Ball, a third grade teacher in Guthrie; Ginger Billman, first grade teacher in Stillwater; Valerie Brink, kindergarten teacher in Bethany; Lesa Dickson, high school teacher in Broken Arrow; Jessica Eschbach, teacher at Norman North High School; Natalie Haworth, teacher at Durant High School; Amy Lennertz, sixth grade teacher at Piedmont; Michael Patterson, high school teacher in Guymon; Kerri Smith, fourth-sixth grade teacher in Yukon; Krista Starbuck, preK-first grade teacher in Alva and Stephanie Terry, high school teacher in Del City.
