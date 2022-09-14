Lollipops for Lawsyn is a benefit being held at Cedar Heights and Horace Mann before school starts in the cafeteria for the month of September.
The lollipops will be sold for $1 each and all proceeds go to Lawsyn Layne’s “Give Back Gang” which provides backpacks full of supplies for families who are journeying through pediatric cancers.
Lawsyn Howard lives in Woodward and was diagnosed with Grade III Anaplastic Ependymoma on Sept. 11, 2020, just after turning three years old. After brain surgery, 32 rounds of radiation and months of chemotherapy, she is thriving and loving life.
September is also Pediatric Cancer Awareness month. Howard’s family thought of a way to give back to the programs that helped them through this difficult time and assist other families that are on this tough journey through joy.
“We had tons of support from the community and the surrounding areas. When you are having to go to the ER in the city often, you learn the simplest things are taken for granted. You may have forgotten to pack your good shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and something for the child to do while in bed. We want to bring back joy and hope to the families that are going through this tough time,” said Destiny Howard, Lawsyn’s mother.
In addition to selling the lollipops at the schools, donated items can be dropped off at any Bank of Western Oklahoma and checks can be made out to “Lawsyn Layne’s Give Back Gang” where an account for this is set up at the bank or Venmo.
Items the family will be putting into the backpacks include:
- $50 gas cards
-$50 food cards
- Sets of Shampoo and Conditioner (Dove or Pantene)
- Adult toothbrushes
- Kids toothbrushes
- Barbies
- Dinosaurs
- Coloring books
- 24 pack of crayons
- Playdoh
Raising awareness of pediatric cancer is an aspect of the Give Back Gang.
“Pediatric cancer is real and happens more often than you realize. One in every 285 kids will be diagnosed before they are 18. Only 4% of funding goes to pediatric cancer and 96% goes to adults. There are no new medicines or new chemos ever because there’s not enough funding for the research,” Destiny Howard said.
Another challenge of this journey is the financial burden.
“The cost of gas going back and forth for treatments. Families have to drive three to five days a week when not actually in the hospital. Some people are able to stay in the provided housing with your child, while the other parent is back home and working. You move down to one income,” Destiny Howard said. “Knowing you also have the support of your community brings joy. Even if someone just brings you one thing to let you know they are thinking about you, helps a lot.
“Being able to be hopeful is another comfort to these families. Part of our giveback is to give hope. To show that Lawsyn is doing so well and we are ok. You can do this, you can fight and beat this. It allows us to share joy and hope with other families by saying, look at her now!”
Destiny Howard noted some local businesses are also taking part.
“Some local businesses are helping with awareness. KW Elite and On Point are collecting items. Homestead is giving 20% off your entire purchase in the store when you bring in a food card and you get entered into a drawing that many other businesses have donated to,” she said.
One hundred percent of donations goes back to children and families fighting pediatric cancer. For more information and updates please visit Lawsyn Layne’s “Give Back Gang” on Facebook.
