February is American Heart Month and to bring awareness to Congenital Heart Defects also known as CHD.
One of these defects is called Atrial Septal Defect (ASD). “In a 2019 study, 1 in almost 2,000 babies born in the United States each year are born with this defect,” according to the Center for Disease Control.
As a baby’s heart develops during pregnancy, there are normally several openings in the wall dividing the upper chambers of the heart. These usually close during pregnancy or shortly after birth but if one does not close, then it is called an ASD. The hole increases the amount of blood that flows through the lungs and over time, it may cause damage to the blood vessels in the lungs.
Woodward happens to have a heart warrior with this defect. Kara and Cory Reid first learned their youngest of 5 boys, Cale, had ASD in September 2017.
“When he was 4 years old, we went to see Dr. Kirkendall for the first time and he heard a slight heart murmur. He suggested that we should have him see a Pediatric Cardiologist, Dr. Baker at OU Children's Hospital," Kara Reid said. "We are OSU Alums and always cheer for our Cowboys, even at OU Children's. One exam room was just decorated with OSU stuff and that happened to be the room they put us in every time. That helped ease our minds, that this is where we need to be, this is who we can trust."
Cale Reid's appointment was in spring of 2018.
"Dr. Baker confirmed the murmur and did both an EKG and Echo Cardiogram. This showed the Atrial Septal Defect and it was about the size of a quarter," Kara Reid said. "The Doctor told us it would be a simple repair procedure, likely a catheter through his groin up to his heart to patch the hole, but wanted him to grow a bit first and watch him. He was not placed on any restrictions or anything.
"We went back in April of 2019 and they ran another EKG and Echo, but we learned here that the catheter would not work. Due to the location of the hole it made the patch trickier to place with a catheter. Open heart surgery was scheduled for that summer to allow time for healing before school. They patched his hole with cow pericardium. The cow patch is attached and then his heart tissue will grow over it.
"After the surgery we were only in the hospital three nights and that is unheard of! We stayed in the city with family for a week in case any issues arose. We tried to have him take things a bit easy for a couple weeks until his incisions healed, but he’s not one to want to just sit around.”
Cale now goes for yearly check ups and now takes part in numerous activities such as soccer, ninja gymnastics at Tumblezone and swimming daily in the summers.
Dr. Harold Burkhart performed Cale's surgery. He is the head surgeon there and is AMAZING! Oklahoma is lucky to have him," Kara Reid said. "There is a Facebook group I am a member of called ‘Mended Little Hearts’ that helps Oklahoma families who have kids that need surgery.
"They provided a wonderful goodie bag at the hospital and are a constant support. I believe God played a huge role in all this. Cale is an amazing boy who has been through a lot, but the Lord has been with us each step.”
