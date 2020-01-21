Holly Wiley has made it her mission to keep local dogs warm this winter with homemade coats.
Wiley decided to give back to her community through her love of animals, and now makes coats for dogs and other animals.
“I just like animals a lot,” Wiley explained. “Every day I see abuse and it makes me cry. I’m always wanting to do something and (this is) just something that I can do.”
She gives away the coats free of charge, setting them in a tub on her porch for owners to pick up as needed. The coats are made in various sizes with two adjustable straps to fit almost any pet.
In a post on Facebook, Wiley told visitors to not be shy. She welcomes anyone who needs a coat for their pet to look in the tub on her porch.
“It’s for the animals,” Wiley said. “I just don’t want any animal to be outside and cold whenever it doesn’t have to be.”
Since making her post on Facebook, Wiley has seen an increase in demand and has even received a request for coats for some show goats.
Wiley said anyone wishing to donate fabric can drop it in the same tub at 1619 18th St. in Woodward.
