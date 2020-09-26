After about six months of hard work, Rosario Gaytan is pleased to officially be a U.S. Citizen.
Gaytan has lived in Woodward for almost 29 years and is thrilled to finally complete the naturalization process.
“The process can be as easy or as hard as you want it to be. Most people will hire a lawyer to do this for them but I decided to do it myself,” Gaytan said. “I did have really good friends that helped me in the process, like my sweet computer teacher, Ashley, who helped me print my U.S. Citizen application and my really good friend, Tracy. She was my hands on the computer because my typing skills are not as fast as I want them to be.”
Gaytan decided to complete the process online because she was told it would be faster. The process still took about six months, and she began to study before she sent her application in so she'd be well prepared.
“(I) Finally got my letter telling me to show up to have my biometrics done, just two weeks after we send the application, and after that was done I got my second letter telling me when to go for my test and interview,” Gaytan said. “I was really excited. My appointment was set for April 29 but I got an email canceling my appointment because of COVID-19.”
While the pandemic threw a wrench in her plans, she was determined to finish the process.
“I was really frustrated by this. I sure waited a long time for this and they were canceling my appointment,” Gaytan said. “They said they would send another letter telling me when my next appointment (would be), and finally I got it.”
On Sept. 15 Gaytan attended her Naturalization Oath Ceremony. Gaytan was the only one in her family that was not a citizen yet, but with a little urging from her family, she is now proud to be an American.
“Every single person in my family was a U.S. Citizen but me, and my oldest son was really worried about me,” Gaytan said. “He was the one that was pushing me to do it, but it was something that I wanted to do. Now I feel great to know that I did it, after studying so hard to pass a civics test, reading and writing test. And let me tell you, that was a 100 question test.”
Gaytan plans to get her GED next and would like to be a translator to help others complete the arduous process.
“(I) just feel good to know that I belong to the country that I been living and working for almost all my life,” Gaytan said.
Gaytan works for Highland Park Elementary School and the Woodward Wellness Center, and she appreciates the support she received from those around her.
Gaytan said, “(I'm) just so happy to live in Woodward, Oklahoma with all the good people that live here, and yes I can finally call it my home.”
