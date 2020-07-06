The Woodward Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute has awarded Woodward High School graduating senior Madeline Stewart their 2020 scholarship.
Each year the API awards a four year, $6,000 overall scholarship. Stewart was selected based on several criteria such as GPA, financial need, community and organization service, according to API.
“Congratulations Maddy on receiving the API scholarship,” said Woodward API President and Scholarship Committeeman Lyndy Affeld. “I hope the financial assistance it provides will help boost your prospects towards your goal in veterinary medicine.”
Stewart plans to major in pre-veterinary medicine at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.
“I am so blessed and honored to be chosen as this year’s API Scholarship recipient,” said Stewart. “Not only is it a great achievement, but it will help me continuously throughout the next four years. I want to thank my parents for always pushing me to succeed and teaching me to work hard for my goals. I also want to thank the API Scholarship committee for still continuing with this year’s scholarship despite the current pandemic circumstances.”
Stewart’s parents, Steve and Debbie Stewart, are proud her hard work through the years has paid off.
“We are so proud of our daughter, Maddy Stewart,” they said. “She has been focused and dedicated to her goals in school her entire life. There is no doubt hard work pays off. We are excited to see what the future has in store for her. We have no doubts she will be an astounding veterinarian.”
