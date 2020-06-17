For the third year in a row, the AllianceHealth Woodward Wound Care Clinic has received the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award.
The local wound care center has scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the comprehensive healing rate weighted by wound mix. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.
“This is great work by our Wound Care team to achieve such high quality outcomes and patient satisfaction scores. This award is a testament to all of their commitment and hard work ensuring our patients receive safe, quality care right here in Woodward,” said Landon Hise, CEO of AllianceHealth Woodward.
The AllianceHealth Woodward Wound Care Clinic is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. AllianceHealth Woodward Wound Care Clinic offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and acute or chronic wounds. Leading edge treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
Marisa Cole RN, clinical program director, said, “I am proud of the team for getting this award for the third year. We work hard to get patients back to normal life as soon as possible. We feel very fortunate to be able to serve the Woodward and surrounding communities in Wound Care.”
AllianceHealth Woodward Wound Care Clinic has been open since December of 2016. The clinic is open five days a week and has healed hundreds of wounds since that time. All staff including medical director, Deanna Windham DO, are specialty trained in wound care and hyperbaric oxygen chambers. Patients do not have to see their primary care practitioner before seeking treatment at the clinic. Any patient with a wound can call the clinic for an appointment.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call Marissa Cole at (580) 254-8190, or email Marisa.cole@healogics.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.