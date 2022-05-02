Woodward High School Alumni Leslie Smith of Mutual was recently named Oklahoma State University’s Ferguson College of Agriculture 2022 Louis and Betty Gardner Outstanding Senior.
The award is the highest given to a senior in the Ferguson College of Agriculture. The Outstanding Senior receives a bronze sculpture and a scholarship. In addition, the Outstanding Senior represents the Ferguson College of Agriculture by wearing an orange cap and gown as the college gonfalon carrier at commencement.
“Being named the 2022 Ferguson College of Agriculture Outstanding Senior is extremely humbling and surreal. I feel extremely blessed to have received this honor knowing all the extraordinary things my peers have done, “ Smith said. “My time at OSU has been nothing short of amazing. I never imagined all the knowledge I would gain, the friendships and mentorships that would be cultivated, and the opportunities I would be placed in for growth when walking through the doors of Ag hall in August of 2018.”
Smith graduated in 2018 and is the daughter of Gina Smith of Mutual. She is majoring in agribusiness and animal science.
“Growing up on a three generation farming and ranching operation cultivated my strong passion for agriculture. I loved every second of what our family business entailed and knew that while college was a large goal, I wanted to pursue a career within the Ag industry,” Smith said.
Participating in FFA throughout high school Smith had been to OSU’s campus for various things including multiple livestock judging camps and contests. Knowing that she wanted to pursue an agricultural degree and already knowing the campus, choosing one of the best Ag schools in the nation was an easy choice for her. OSU was the only place she applied.
Smith started out as a 4H Happy Clover member when she was nine years old and began showing livestock, goats and sheep. A member of FFA in high school where she continued her show career as well as competed on the schools’ livestock judging team. She participated in many conferences through this experience and finished out her FFA career as a State FFA Degree Recipient.
She also was selected as one of the State Veterinary Ag Placement Recipients in the state. Two years later, as a sophomore in college, she qualified and received an FFA American Degree.
During her time at Woodward High School, she was active in multiple sports and FFA. The largest impact from that experience would come from the coaches and Ag teachers and is still in contact with them. A few employers she had during high school were also a crucial part of her success.
“I started my collegiate career as an Agribusiness major with an option in farm and ranch management. My sophomore year I decided to add an additional major of animal science with an option in production as well as a minor in agricultural real estate appraisal and a certification in equine enterprise management. I will graduate with all four of these titles in a few short weeks,” Smith said.
Throughout her time at OSU, she has stayed extremely busy. Aside from two majors, a minor and certification, she has maintained two to three jobs throughout the past four years. She served as an undergraduate research scholar within the animal science department, helped as a teaching assistant for multiple classes within both the animal science and Ag economics departments, held numerous internships, been a member of Delta, Delta, Delta and served as an officer all four years.
Smith was the Vice President of Education on the Panhellenic Executive Council, served as a Greek 100 presenter. She has been a member of the Ferguson College of Agricultural Student Success Leadership Team as a career liaison, served as an Ag1011 mentor through the college.
A member of the Collegiate Cattlewoman’s and Horseman’s Associations, Smith participated on the OSU Spirit Rider Team, the OSU Horse Judging Team, the OSU Ranch Horse Team as well as the OSU Woman’s Club soccer team.
“The students and faculty and staff that encompass the Ag college at Oklahoma State, are not your average group of people. They’re a rare breed of some of the hardest working, most passionate and genuine people that I think you will ever find. Just getting to be a member of that family is surreal enough, but getting to receive this honor from a college I have the utmost respect for, is nothing but humbling,” she said.
Currently Smith is the Block and Bridle club president and a director on the Oklahoma Ag Credit Collegiate Board of Directors. She has also been an active member of both the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association and the American Quarter Horse Association.|
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.