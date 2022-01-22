The Paramount Plus Network series "1883," a Yellowstone origin story, follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.
From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, "1883" is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana, according to the network.
The show includes a local actress. Woodward's Sara Acosta plays a gypsy immigrant moving on the trail from Texas to Montana. She describes her character as “a woman who encouraged her family to escape the prejudices of Eastern Europe in hopes of finding a more accepting land in America. She is a woman who is good at finding information and making sure that her family is taken care of, no matter what.”
Acosta can be seen wearing a squirrel vest, purple headscarf, flowing skirt, a choker necklace along with a lot of dirt from the hot, dusty, windy pioneer days.
“A normal filming day would consist of getting to the set at 4 am, costume, hair and make-up would take about 30 minutes," she said. "We would start so early to use all the daylight they could. Each hour between takes, hair and make-up would come dirty us back up. The make-up was brown palates and sometimes make-up was added to look sun-burnt.
“Filming was up to 13 hours a day in the Texas summer’s heat, walking 2-3 miles a day on/off. I didn’t get to act in Montana, however I was there as another actor’s chaperon. So that was the complete opposite of Texas with the cold Montana winter but with the same length of a day’s work and walking.”
The 1883 series is the biggest production that Acosta has been in so far. She went on to say, “While it is an expansive role, I’m still considered background. But I am throughout the series as a pivotal part because if there weren’t people walking on the trail with the wagons everyday and they weren’t the same people, you’d notice.”
“The experience was really cool to see all the main actors work, especially Sam Elliot since he’s been in the industry for so long," she added. "Watching him be so masterful and just switch on/off. He would have to be angry, sad, depressed and had some jovial moments. At the end of the take, he’d make sure to apologize to the other actor for yelling at them. He’s a very kind man."
Acosta noted everyone worked together and knew their roles.
"The camera crew would suggest shots to the director and they would take their input. It was like a well oiled machine," she said. "Faith Hill is a sweetheart. Isabelle May is very focused, gracious but at the same time professional. Tim McGraw is a nice guy, a little ornery but really great as an actor.”
“Moses “Mo” Brings Plenty was available on set to help keep everything accurate for the Native American Actors.”
Mo is a Cheyenne River Sioux and grew up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and is now a screen actor most known for his role as “Mo” on “Yellowstone” according to www.imdb.com.
Acosta started acting at age 6 with the Woodward Arts Theatre and Missoula Children’s Theatre. From there she got her degree in Speech and Theatre from Northwesterny. She has directed several shows, assisted with costumes, stage design. She has appeared in children’s shows to musicals and has played a wide variety of roles.
After getting her degree and working in Woodward for a few years, she decided to move to Florida to pursue an entertainment job.
“I worked at theme parks and various live costume performances in the area." she said.
For all the kids that are interested in acting, Acosta has a tip for them.
“It's not just playing all the time. About 90 percent of it is hard work and the stuff that you see online and on TV is just the fruit of your labor. Acting is something that you have to want more than anything else and be willing to put the work into because without that work you're not going to get anywhere," she said.
Acosta went on to say, “It's amazing work when you can get it, but you need to learn your craft and keep sharpening it through the years. If you'd like to start out with school, that's great. Northwestern gave me a great foundation and showed me that through hard work, it is a good feeling and a great end product. Don't give up and keep learning and working for it if you really want it.”
