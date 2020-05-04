The 8th Annual Lion Heart Run is moving forward as scheduled on Saturday, May 16, despite the ongoing pandemic forcing cancellations of various events over the last couple of months.
According to Race Director Doug Ross, precautions will be taken where necessary.
“It is a relatively small run and we will practice social distancing pre race, and at the starting line, spread out more than usual,” Ross said. “We have also put it out that it’s a good idea to wear a mask at the start until runners and walkers get spread out.”
The race will take place at Boiling Springs State Park and includes finisher medals for all races.
The half marathon and 10K will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the 5k will start at 8 a.m. Each race will have overall awards for male and female.
Online registration ends on May 15 at 6 p.m. but runners can register on race morning at 5:30 a.m.
“We are getting feedback from a lot of runners who are excited because a lot of races have been canceled in the last two months,” Ross said. “We are hopeful to have 100-125 runners, which is typical of the last few years.”
The run benefits the Woodward Lions Club, who then gives back to the community in a number of ways; the group provides annual scholarships to local high school students, provides eyeglass assistance to local Woodward citizens in need, annually donates to the Woodward United Fund, Woodward County Christmas Toy Giveaway, Woodward Arts Theatre, and more, according to their website.
For more information or to register visit lionheartrun.com.
