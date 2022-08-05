The Woodward Public Library will be hosting a book club for people who love to read and discuss great literature.
“Let’s Talk About It,” is a five part discussion series on the theme “The Dynamics of Dysfunction: To Laugh or Cry or Both,” which will take readers through novels featuring the humor and turmoil of problematic family relationships.
This free event will be hosted at the library this fall on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. Books for the series may be borrowed from the library. Each discussion will be led by a Northwest Oklahoma scholar, including professors from Northwestern and Southwestern.
Dates, books and presenters are as follows:
- Tuesday Sept. 13th at 7 p.m.. “Joe” by Larry Brown presented by Laura Endicott.
- Tuesday Oct. 4th at 7 p.m. “As I Lay Dying” by William Faulkner presented by Dr. Aaron Mason.
- Tuesday, Oct. 25th at 7 p.m. “This is Where I Leave You” by Jonathan Tropper presented by Dr. Roxie James.
- Tuesday, Nov. 15th at 7 p.m. “My Last Days as Roy Rogers” by Pat Cunningham Devoto presented by Dr. Tonya Robinson.
- Tuesday, Novr 29th at 7 p.m.“The Sleepy Hollow Family Almanac” by Kris D’Agostino presented by Dr. Becky Bruce.
Books, services, and other materials for this series are provided by Let’s Talk About It, a project of Oklahoma Humanities. Funding and support for this series was provided by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and Oklahoma City University.
For more information, please contact the Woodward Public Library at 580-254-8544, email: adavis@woodward.lib.ok.us, or visit the library’s website (woodwardlibrary.okpls.org) or Facebook page. The Woodward Public Library is located at 1500 Main St. Library hours a 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
