Woodward Public Library has several activities going on this summer for adults in the community.
Sign up at the library for a reading log and a chance to win cash in the month of June. Read the books of your choice, including eBooks and audiobooks from the library or the Libby or Overdrive digital library aps.
Read as little or as much as you want. For every three books, your name goes into the drawing once. Six winners will receive $50 each, which will be announced on July 7th.
Another fun activity is for the writers out there. The “Tell Us A Tale” contest is for those who participate in the reading challenge, in addition to submitting a short story about a mermaid. Stories will be judged for the top three most entertaining tales. Winners will receive $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
On Thursday, June 24th, Author Sheldon Russell will be at the Woodward Conference Center at noon for a meet and greet luncheon. Russel will give a talk about his book “Time and Again,” a metaphysical western revealing historical answers in plain sight to some mysteries of the Cherokee Outlet canyon.
The Booktroverts Book Club is currently reading The Cather in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. Written in the 1940’s as a serial, the book covers 48 hours in the life of a 16-year-old experiencing the cynicism and phoniness of adult life.
The Book discussion will be Friday, June 18th at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Books provided to the first 10 people or an eBook or audiobook version may be available on the digital library, Overdrive.
For more information, visit the library or call 580-254-8544. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.
