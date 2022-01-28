Kristin Hannah’s The Four Winds was by far the most popular book of 2021 at the Woodward Public Library. Now the public is invited to talk about it. On Thursday, Feb. 10 at noon at the Woodward Conference Center, the Library is hosting a book luncheon to discuss The Four Winds and reflect on Oklahoma’s own history with the Dust Bowl.
Kristin Hannah’s novel is “a powerful American epic about love and heroism and hope, set during the Great Depression, a time when the country was in crisis and at war with itself, when millions were out of work and even the land seemed to have turned against them” (Macmillian Publishers).
Leading the book discussion is Dr. Deena Fisher. Since 2006, Dr. Fisher has been a board member of the Oklahoma Historical Society. She is a Dean/Professor Emeritus at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She co-authored “Woodward Past and Present” (2021, Arcadia Publishing) and an Oklahoma History Textbook “Oklahoma Land of Contrast” (Clairmont Press, 2006) writing all the teacher’s materials. Dr. Fisher was also named Woodward Citizen of the Year in 2009.
Contact the Woodward Public Library at 580-254-8544 or visit to register for the luncheon. Copies of The Four Winds are available at the library and included free with your registration.
This event is part of the Plains Indians & Pioneer Museum’s series for Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit arriving in February.
