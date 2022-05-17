This years Summer Reading Program from the Woodward Public Library is “Oceans of Possibilites.”
Readers in Kindergarten through 12th grade can pick up an activity log sheet. Place a sticker in each circle for every 20 minutes read. Completed log earns one entry into the grand prize drawing of a Nintendo Switch. Logs must be turned in by July 5th to enter.
Registration for the reading challenge begins May 31st. Use the Beanstack app to log minutes online. Families can be registered under one account.
Dive into Oceans of Fun for weekly scavenger hunts, movie mondays, crafternoons, lego builders club, take and make crafts at the library.
Tuesday Crafternoons at 1:30 p.m. are for kids ages 5-9. Lego Builders is on Wednesday’s from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is for ages 5 and up. Thursday Crafternoons at 1:30 p.m. are for ages 10 and up.
Storytime for ages birth through 4 years old is Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. starting June 7th.
Summertime activities aren’t limited to just kids. The Adult Summer Activity Challenge is from June 1 through July 31. Log reading and complete activities to enter a cash drawing. Upon reaching 50 points you a chance to win an iPad. Adults can track reading by using the Beanstack app as well. There are many ways to earn points including attending library events.
Adult Game Night is scheduled for Thursday June 9th and July 14th. Tabletop gaming is planned along with pizza and refreshments. New and old games are available or bring your own.
Tuesday June 14th will be a luncheon with local author Sheldon Russell at the Woodward Conference Center. Russell will discuss his latest release, “A Particular Madness.” This event is free and open to the public with lunch included with the requirement of registration.
The Booktraverts Book Club will meet Wednesday June 15th at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. They will also Wednesday July 20th at 10 a.m. for “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Book club copies are available to check out from the library or download an eBook or eAudiobook from the Libby app.
Adult craft night is Tuesday June 21st at 5:30 p.m. for DIY Sugar Scrubs. Create your own sugar scrub with coconut oil and essential oils. Please register beforehand.
Explore an Ocean of Possibilities with the Summer Book Bundles theme bag to check out. For every book bundle you check out, you will be entered into a cash prize drawing.
For more information stop by the library or call 580-254-8544.
