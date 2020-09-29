“One of the coolest thinks about a library is free books galore,” Woodward Public Library Director Connie Terry said. “The Woodward Public Library is not a building that houses old, musty books that have not seen the light of day in years. It’s a flourishing collection of materials that are up-to-date with the latest publications.”
Through September, libraries across the country have been reminding parents that a library card is the most important school supply, according to American Library Association.
“Our goal is to provide a simple, innovative yet fun approach to establishing strong early literacy skills,” Terry said. “We help young children gain the confidence necessary to become strong readers. Reading has been associated as an early indicator of academic success.”
According to American Library Association, studies show students who use the library perform better academically and continue to us the library for lifetime learning.
“The library is like walking into a massive bookstore and being able to take home everything on your wish list, at no cost,” Terry said. “You never have to feel guilty for buying a book you never got around to reading again.”
According to Terry, the library keeps new releases of cookbooks as well as novels and other books. In order to enjoy the benefits of the many things the library has to offer, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home.
“The Woodward Public Library has an entire E-Content Catalog that offers e-books, audio-books, movies, music, magazines, databases, and much more,” Terry said.
A library card holder can:
• Check out books and other material for free
• Download e-books
• Get free movie and music rentals
• Watch a movie
• Stream movies at home...or anywhere
• Access online databases
• Learn a language
• Prepare for a job interview
• Homework help
• And so much more
According to Terry, to encourage reading, the library is offering a program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: Read it and Reap!
With the goal of having 1,000 books read to a child before starting kindergarten, the program is for birth to five years. Repeat books count, with one book a day 365 days a year, over 1,000 books can be read within three years, according to Terry.
“The concept is simple, the rewards are priceless,” Terry said. “If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around 5 years of age, you have more time than you think.”
To get started, register at the Woodward Public Library and receive a book bag and program information.
