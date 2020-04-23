Laverne Class of 2020 will have a very different graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.
Following the Laverne Tiger homecoming parade route, each graduate will walk, followed by a car with immediate family. Community members are encouraged to put signs and flags in their yards to help make it special for the graduates, according to Superintendent Kyndra Allen.
Each graduate will enter a stage set up on the south end of Kilmer Field to be recognized, change the tassel and proceed to a spot on the field. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Tiger Fight Song will be played.
Families will be allowed to park in front of the stage, outside of the fence to take pictures.
For cars parked along the route, residents are asked to remain in their car at all times. No one will be allowed to enter the track or stadium.
The ceremony will be broadcast on citylinktv.com/channel/laverne.
“This is a very special time for these individuals who have worked hard to reach this important milestone in their lives,” Allen said. “We are excited to be able to honor the Class of 2020 in a very special way.”
