OSU senior Lane Fanning was named a Senior of Significance at OSU signifying he is one of the top 40 students on campus for academics and service. In the next few weeks, OSU will narrow the pool and name the top 20 seniors on campus.
Fanning is majoring in Finance and earned this prestigious award by his volunteer work.
He served as President of Farmhouse Fraternity on campus this previous year.
“Serving as Farmhouse President was very challenging because my entire term was during COVID, but it taught me a great deal about what it means to lead by example,” Fanning said. “I really enjoyed getting to impact freshman and sophomore members as they were starting their college careers.”
He was also a Spears School of Business ambassador for recruiting college students, which he said he enjoyed, as it gave him the opportunity to tell incoming freshman about OSU and encouraging them to join the Cowboy Family.
Fanning also served the Stillwater community as a basketball coach for an elementary school team. He said this experience easily one of the most rewarding he has had as it gave him a chance to impact the lives of young people.
Fanning said working with The Table, a campus ministry was the highlight of his time at OSU. “It provided me with a great community along with significant spiritual growth,” he said.
When asked about the award, Fanning praised the people who have lifted him up.
“I think this has been a huge blessing and a testament of the people I was surrounded by. A testament to the people who have helped me and shaped my future,” Fanning said.
After graduation this spring, Fanning will be working for Koch Industries doing accounting and finance in Wichita, Kan.
