Kloey Marlatt was crowned Miss Woodward 2020 Saturday night in the Woodward HIgh School Auditorium.

Marlatt was one of eight contestants for the title.

First runner-up was JoLee Guthrie-Denton and second runner-up was Tatum Lewis.

Other awards included Lily Pauley, Miss Congeniality and Talent; Avery Williams, Crowd Pleaser and Photogenic and Denton, Top Cat Ambassador Modeling.

The pageant is a fundraiser for the junior class and proceeds go to the junior-senior prom each year.

