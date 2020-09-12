Kloey Marlatt was crowned Miss Woodward 2020 Saturday night in the Woodward HIgh School Auditorium.
Marlatt was one of eight contestants for the title.
First runner-up was JoLee Guthrie-Denton and second runner-up was Tatum Lewis.
Other awards included Lily Pauley, Miss Congeniality and Talent; Avery Williams, Crowd Pleaser and Photogenic and Denton, Top Cat Ambassador Modeling.
The pageant is a fundraiser for the junior class and proceeds go to the junior-senior prom each year.
