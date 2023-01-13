Pastor Gene White has worked with friends and associates since the 1980s, to reach their goal of bringing contemporary Christian music to areas of Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
The group created KJIL 99.1 FM for Great Plains Christian Radio, “to encourage all those in Christ to be a light to anyone seeking Truth and Hope in Him.” KJIL officially opened Sept. 5, 1992, in Meade, Kan. By 2022, the radio signal expanded to 50 sites in the four states.
In December of 2022, Great Plains Christian Radio purchased a station in Woodward, buying, KZZW 104.5 FM, formerly in Mooreland, from Brooke Williams, owner and president of Omni Media Group. Omni still has two local radio stations K-101 and Z-92.
Patrick Green is the current station manager and head of programming at KJIL. He has worked for Great Plains Christian Radio via KJIL for 14 years.
“After the purchase of KZZW, it went from being a contemporary hits radio station in Mooreland and Woodward to a family-oriented Christian radio station operated at the KJIL facilities in Meade, Kansas,” said Green. “It now serves a larger region, reaching more people.”
KJIL has direct links to Woodward for two popular events. The annual Pregnancy Center Benefit Concert happens each spring. KJIL promotes the event and is present at the concert. KJIL also has a booth each spring at the K-101 Farm Expo and will do some broadcasting from the show.
Listeners of KJIL have a variety of programming 24-hours-a-day, including Contemporary Christian Music, Get Up and Go Morning Show, Adventures in Odyssey (online), A New Beginning with Greg Laurie (online), Focus on the Family (online), Family Life Today (online). There are also a variety of guests and short features at various times each day. You can by radio, computer, cell phone aps and various other ways.
More information is available at www.kjil.com.
