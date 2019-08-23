International Best Book Finalist for 2017 author Daniel Wimberley brought a message to Woodward Thursday when he spoke to a full room at the Woodward Conference Center for the Meet The Author Luncheon.
Wimberley began with a brief history of his life. Having lived in three countries and gone to 13 schools during his childhood, he said he lived out of boxes and didn’t develop many friendships.
In third grade a bully hurt him bad enough that the teacher who found Wimberley thought he was going to die. While she carried him to the nurses office, she showered him with tears and kind affirmations. This experience changed his life. Wimberley said for the rest of his stay at that school he endeavored to deserve her kindness.
Wimberley said people throughout his life planted seeds of bullying or kindness which helped to make him the person he is today, the good outweighing the bad.
Today he encourages others to be gardeners, planting seeds through random acts of kindness in the lives of those around them.
“Those little things make a big difference,” Wimberley explained. “It's just about being kind to one another and looking for ways every day that you can build people up instead of tearing down.”
Wimberley said The Wondering Tree was his opus, a ten year project which made him dig deep as a person and be brutally honest.
“I can say without being conceited, there's a reason why it (The Wondering Tree) won awards and it reached bestselling status. Because I put everything I had into it,” Wimberley said.
Wimberley is author of The Pedestal, The Wandering Tree and illustrator of the children’s book I Don’t Eat Things With Eyes.
For more information about Wimberley’s books, visit his website at http://www.danielwimberley.com.
