By word of mouth and Facebook posts, All Kids Bike ® program is now a reality at Woodward’s Early Childhood Center (ECC).
“All Kids Bike ® is a national movement led by Strider Education Foundation, Inc. to place Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, organizations. All Kids Bike is on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in a Kindergarten P.E. Class,” states the company’s web site.
It was started in 2017 in South Dakota. The founders hoped to make riding a bicycle the fourth “R” of elementary education, along with reading, writing, and arithmetic.
“My first interest in the All Kids Bike ® program was at a builders breakfast at the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S. D.,” said Kathleen Covington of Covington Customs. “A builders breakfast is a way to raise money for different charities by selling tickets for the general public to have breakfast and hang out with the top motorcycle builders in the industry. My husband, Jerry, is a Motorcycle Hall of Fame Inductee, along with many other builders sign autographs as well as help auction all kinds of things to raise money.
“The Strider Education Foundation is one of the charities and has a big presence at the breakfast. After looking into the process and seeing how easy it is to get the program going, I got started. I first reached out to Kyle Reynolds, the school superintendent, and he then contacted Debbie Jones, the ECC principal.
“Hearing their excitement motivated me even more to get this done as fast as possible so the kids could start the program this year. We are very proud to be a part of the motorcycle industry, contrary to what a few still think about bikers. Our industry, fellow builders, and riders have the biggest giving hearts you will ever find.”
The rest is history. In less than a month, ECC applied for the All Kids Bike grant, raised $6,260.00 from generous donations by Covingtons Customs, Grant Walker, City Storage, Western Medical, David Gall, Desiree Ramirez, Sheila Gay/Woodward News, Monica Rodriguez, Katelyn Vanderwork, Bank 7, Irwin Auto, Pro Auto Body, Kenny Farms, JDena Leahy, Chelsey Tapia, Kathleen Covington, and other anonymous donors. After approval for the grant, the school’s PE teacher was trained on-line for this program and an order was placed for the bikes and equipment.
On the historic date of 2/22/22, boxes of bikes with two wheels were received at Covingtons Customs. Kathleen Covington, Jerry Covington, Steve Kinsey, Daniel Struckle, and Hunter Van Herreweghe assembled 31 bikes to go with the helmets, and pedal conversion kits in one of their shops. Then on Wednesday morning, the bikes and accessories were delivered to ECC and presented to excited staff and students.
“Getting kids on two wheels is our passion and this gives them the best start possible,” Covington said.
“This program will impact our youngest students at the Early Childhood Center in many different ways,” said ECC Principal Debbie Jones. “It supports our efforts to encourage healthy habits and practices for our students.”
Jones explained that the benefits of this type of exercise will help build student stamina, improve cardiovascular development, and increase bone strength. It will also increase ECC students’ coordination, balance, patience, time, persistence, and confidence.
For more information about the All Kids Bike ® program you may access their web site at www.allkidsbike.org.
