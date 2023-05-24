The Jet Boat Rendezvous is returning on June 3 at Fort Supply Lake.
A Poker Run starts at 10 a.m. and the first hand will cost $100 with each additional hand costing $50 and you must have your cards turned in by 5 p.m.
This is a family event and there will be a local live band - Panhandle Dirt Band - and free fish fry.
“Honk N Holler donated 100 pounds of cod and KC’s Eatery will be doing a crawfish boil,” said Kyle Weese, Jet Boat Rendezvous representative. The event itself will be free but donations would be appreciated via buying shirts and hats. The earnings will go to the top three winners.
“Last year around $5,000 went to first place,” Weese said.
For more information contact Weese at 580-216-0817.
