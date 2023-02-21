Area children are presenting a family-oriented musical in Woodward this coming weekend at the Woodward Conference Center. The musical is Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr based on James and the Giant Peach that was written by Dahl in 1961. The revised version of this musical was licensed and first premiered on October 14, 2016 in Iowa.
The Music Theatre International describes this musical as- “A delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure of a boy and his insect friends taking an amazing journey across the ocean …featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book. This adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.”
OnStage Woodward Kids will be the stars of this musical in Woodward on the following days and times: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at both 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., then conclude on Sunday at 2 p.m. Student and Senior tickets are $12, General Admission is $15, and VIP tickets are $20.
Tickets may be purchased at the door of the Woodward Conference Center or online at www.onstagewoodward.com.
The Woodward Conference Center is the first location where OnStage Woodward volunteers needed to help with construction other than sets and props. “We are putting together our own stage there,” said Jan Davis, music director.
“Lead characters began meeting and rehearsing with me in November and December. The rest of the children’s cast members began rehearsing in January,” said Davis. Student commitment was a pre-requisite to being cast members, rather than previous experience.
Sixty children from 10 communities make up this year’s cast. The cast travels to Woodward for rehearsals and the performances from Laverne, Seiling, Shattuck, Vici, Buffalo, Fargo, Arnett, Mooreland, Woodward, and one even comes from Ashland, Kan.
On Stage Woodward has members helping with this and other musical productions. They include Jan Davis- Music Director; Heather Healey- Costumes and Staging; Mark Randall- Technical Director and builder of the large peach for the set; and McCarren Caputa- Stage Director.
