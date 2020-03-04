The band I AM THEY has come together as a pop-acoustic worship group to peel back layers of fear. Fear of failure and rejection covered scars they now share in remembrance of the trial and triumph. Triumph they have received through laying their burdens down on the altar of Christ.
Several band members have remarkable stories of redemption to share.
Lead singer Matthew Hein found himself trapped in an addiction to pornography before confessing his sin to his fiance, pastor and God. Sara Palmer barricaded herself in her closet after a divorce, but found herself again through faith. Justin Shinn at age 20 was arrested for dealing heroin before God changed his life and brought music and worship back to him. Abbie Parker recovered from a divorce, remembered she was a child of God and eventually walked free and left the heavy lie of failure behind. Joe McConnell briefly gave up his career as a bar musician and put his life before God. Shortly after, he received an opportunity to join I AM THEY.
The band will perform in concert on March 21 at Woodward High School. The annual benefit for The Pregnancy Center is set from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
From the soft melody of a mandolin to the percussion of a concert drum, I AM THEY promises to share redemption stories of what Christ is still bringing them today.
“I Am They comes from the prayer of Jesus in John chapter 17,” Hein said. “He is praying for his disciples, referring to them as “they” as he calls out their true identity. I Am They is meant to be a personalization of that identity for us as a band, but even more so for the church as a whole.”
According to Hein, the band has played in Enid with Casting Crowns and they are excited for the opportunity to be back in Northwest Oklahoma.
“My mom was actually born in Enid, so I feel like that OK spirit is right there in me,” Hein shared. “We honestly can’t wait to see what God has in store. We’re coming expecting and believing it’s going to be a life changing night for all of us.”
The band is in the process of putting together a new record. Hein hinted they may share a new song or two while they are here.
Hein said the band hopes to share a message of identity and unity.
“We were all created so uniquely. But in our diversity, God has called us together in unity,” Hein explained. “We’re stronger when we stand together and when we’re living in that identity God has given us. The best way we know how to claim and cultivate that identity is to stand together and worship Him.”
Tickets are $15 each or $10 for groups of 10 or more. For more information, call 580-254-2805.
