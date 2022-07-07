Peyton Hughes, a 2022 Woodward High School graduate, was awarded the Art Harris Scholarship in honor of the former CEO of Great Plains Bank Friday afternoon.
Great Plains branch president Grant Walker spoke of Harris.
“Art embodied community with his innate ability to connect with everyone he met. He took time to get to know the person on the other end of a hand shake, or more likely a big hug,” he said. “Art believed so much in others. He was known as the banker who would take a chance on someone if he knew him or her and there was a good business plan to back the deal.
“Art was dedicated to the community he called home. He invested what he could back into the community through sporting events, school activities, business deals and most importantly friendships.”
Hughes will be attending Oklahoma State in the fall to pursue a finance degree.
