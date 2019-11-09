On Nov. 11 1918, at the close of World War I, Allied powers signed a ceasefire agreement. The next year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day.
“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride,” Wilson said. “In the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…”
President Andrew Johnson was serving in France on the day the ceasefire was signed. Upon returning home, the men were presented with an honorable discharge and a bonus of $60.
At the time, World War I was considered to be the war to end all wars.
One hundred years later, we know better.
Armistice Day became an official holiday in 1938. Then, as the nation struggled to come out of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, World War II tore a new generation away from home.
After the Korean War, in 1954, Congress changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all American veterans of all wars. U.S. Army General Colin L. Powell spoke at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11 1989.
“The nation owes a great debt to its veterans, whose service to the nation spans every decade, every year, every day of our country's existence. Through untold courage and sacrifice, America’s veterans have secured the liberty which the founding fathers sought to establish,” “in times of darkness and danger as well as in times of peace and prosperity. America's veterans have been there.”
In honor of the rich history and great price paid, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs works to ensure younger generations understand the true meaning of Veterans Day.
Area schools and organizations will be following that example again this year with assemblies and dinners to honor those who have served to defend and secure the freedoms of the USA.
*****
Programs and assemblies scheduled Monday at area schools include:
Woodward High School, 1 p.m.
Fargo-Gage, 1 p.m.
Mooreland, 10 a.m.
Sharon-Mutual, 10:15 a.m.
Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Fort Supply, 1 p.m.
Laverne, 10 a.m.
Vici, 8 a.m.
Waynoka, 9 a.m.
Freedom 12:15 p.m.
Arnett, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Shattuck, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.