Woodward has something special for Christmas 2021. This weekend there will be a family Christmas show performed two times on Saturday, Dec. 18. Thirty members of the Holliday and Castor families, plus band members from Oklahoma City, will be performing a variety of Christmas music.
The first show at the Woodward Arts Theatre (818 Main St.) will be at 2 p.m. with the doors opening at 1 p.m. The second concert will be at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m.
“It will be a Christmas music show that is about an hour-and-a-half long,”said Nathan Holliday. “We’ve got typical Christmas music, Christmas classics, and some new takes on old classics.”
“There will be thirty of us,” Holliday said. “We are all doing something in it. Even the little ones have a number in there, too. There’s something for everyone.”
“We have put in a few rehearsals all together and we’ve been practicing on our own. We’ve got rehearsals all week up until the show,” said Holliday.
Social distancing is recommended when possible. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available inside the door of the theatre for those choosing to utilize them, or attendees may bring their own.
After each show, there will be hot chocolate and photos with Santa Claus held across the street in Building 801 (801 Main St.).
All proceeds from these two Christmas shows will go to the Woodward Arts Theatre and High Plains Outreach Center (Woodward’s homeless shelter). Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages twelve and under.
Tickets may be purchased at the door before the show, or it is recommended to order online at the theatre’s website- www.woodwardartstheatre.org. There is open seating in the theatre for both shows.
