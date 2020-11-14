The Friends of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion (Friends of the Mansion) recently revealed the annual state holiday ornament. The 2020 ornament honors the 25th anniversary of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing when 168 Oklahomans lost their lives on April 19, 1995.
“The 2020 ornament is one of many ways we continue to tell the story of this tragic day in our state's history,” Oklahoma First Lady and Friends of the Mansion Chairperson Sarah Stitt said. “Since 1995, Oklahomans have come a long way and this year’s ornament serves as a reminder that, in the face of tragedy, our state comes together in a unique way to lift one another up.”
Friends of the Mansion had a unique opportunity during the 25th anniversary year of the Oklahoma City bombing to team up with the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum (OKC Memorial) to give Oklahomans something memorable and meaningful. This year's ornament features the Survivor Tree that stands tall at the bombing memorial and serves as an honorary commemoration.
“We’re thrilled about this opportunity to honor the anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing through the state’s annual holiday ornament,” OKC Memorial Executive Director Kari Watkins said. “As Oklahomans, it’s imperative that we remember and honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever on April 19, 1995. This ornament is a beautiful tribute to them and the state of Oklahoma as a whole.”
This year's ornament can be purchased directly from the Friends of the Mansion website, in the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum gift shop and from select retail stores around the state. Funds from the ornament go directly back to the Friends of the Mansion mission, which is to preserve and promote the Oklahoma Governor’s mansion for generations of Oklahomans to come.
To learn more about Friends of the Mansion, visit fomok.org.
