Highland Park Elementary PTO is hosting a Supermarket Sweep fundraiser to build a walking trail with activity stations on the playground.
“We all know that schools must focus on the whole child,” Principal Tara Burnett said. “A healthy child equals a healthy mind. This walking trail will help enhance our physical education program and also provide a healthy community to be used for the local neighborhood as an additional walking trail close by.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Highland Park Elementary school front desk or from any student or staff member through Nov. 10.
According to a letter to the neighborhood, this project will benefit the entire community by promoting fitness, fun and family.
“We are raising money for a walking trail with activity stations,” Highland Park PTO President Randi Miller said. “School and community can benefit from the trail.
It also provides an opportunity for companies to promote their organization and to support teachers, students and the community.
For $10, participants can enter a drawing for three prizes for gift cards or a shopping spree at United Supermarket in Woodward.
The Supermarket Sweep shopping spree is a timed run through the grocery store, filling a shopping cart with as many groceries as possible and the bill is paid by the PTO. The raffle winner may designate anyone over the age of 18 to run through the store for them. Limits do apply.
The event will be held on Facebook Live on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.
According to the letter, business donations of $250 or more will be advertised during the event on the school Facebook page.
Business donations of $500 or more will have their name displayed on a plaque at one of the activity stations on the walking trail.
For more information, call Highland Park Elementary school at 580-256-2500.
