High Plains Technology Center has short term classes available for fall 2022. Classes are created based on the need and interest in the community.
“We had a company call last year and asked if we could set up a beginner Adobe class for their employees. We had a class that was based on their needs and what they were using it for. Classes like this we usually need to have about 4-5 students to cover the cost of the instructor,” said Adult Career Development Coordinator Tammy Kelln.
Short term classes are designed for adults wanting to develop new career skills or experience new personal interests. Most of the adult training and development classes are held in the evenings.
“I have a QuickBooks class coming up that seems to be pretty popular not only with companies but with individuals that are starting their own home businesses. CNA classes are always another popular class. We are trying to grow classes for the needs of our healthcare workers that we are desperately in need of,” Kelln said.
Healthcare related classes include:
- Heartsaver CPR/AED
- Heartsaver First Aid
- Long Term Care Aide (CNA)
- Basic Life Support
- Basic Spanish for Healthcare Workers
- Phlebotomy
Other classes are:
- Furniture Construction
- Welding
- QuickBooks Desktop Basic
- Sign Language for Beginners
- Basic Watercolor and Oil Painting
- Beginning Beekeeping
This fall the Basic Watercolor and Oil Painting class will be instructed by local artist Larry K. Hill and Beginning Beekeeping will be taught by Jimmy Shobert.
“Any of my fun classes the instructor doesn’t have to have a teaching license. You just have to be fluent in the subject enough to teach it. If it is something you are interested in and would like to teach others, please let me know,” Kelln said.
Previous fun classes have been wreath making and pumpkin classes for kids. A class that Kelln would like to have is knitting and crochet.
“It would be nice if we could learn to make caps, headbands and bows and donate to our local hospitals or treatment centers for adults and children with cancer,” she said.
If you are interested in teaching a class, have an idea of a subject for a class please contact Tammy Kelln at tkelln@hptc.edu or call 580-571-6159.
