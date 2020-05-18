High Plains Technology Center would like to congratulate the following students who have received various awards this school year. Thank you students for your dedication and hard work.

Diesel Top Technician and Perfect Attendance: Dale Blagburn Adult student of Woodward in the Diesel Program

Perfect Attendance: Oritza Delgado Adult student of Woodward in the Practical Nursing Program

Perfect Attendance: Jeffrey Hanson Adult of Woodward in the Service Careers Program

Diesel Rookie of the Year: Tyler Johnson Adult student of Woodward in the Diesel Program

Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Seth Meritt Adult student of Woodward in the Welding Program

Business Outstanding Graphic Design Student of the Year: Alesia Paschedag Adult student of Woodward in the Business Administration Management Program

Perfect Attendance: Ashley Phillips Adult student of Woodward in the Service Careers Program

Outstanding Medical Office/Business Administration Student of the Year: Natividad Robles Adult student of Woodward in the Business Administration Management Program

Outstanding Desktop Publishing Student of the Year and Perfect Attendance: Breckin Watson Adult student of Woodward in the Business Administration Management Program

Perfect Attendance: Wyatt Clyden EPIC 10th Grade of Woodward in the Diesel Program

Multimedia Class Spark Award and Perfect Attendance: Lindsey King Home School-Junior of Woodward in the Multimedia Program

Perfect Attendance: Levi Clyden Home School-Junior of Woodward in the Diesel Program

Perfect Attendance: Nickolas Bowers of Woodward 10th grade in TAP

Perfect Attendance: Macie Dunkin of Woodward 10th grade in TAP

Perfect Attendance and Outstanding Attendance Sophomore TAP: Maia Giles of Woodward 10th grade in TAP

Perfect Attendance and Sophomore TAP Most Willing Attitude: Yasmin Reyes of Woodward 10th grade in TAP

Freshman TAP Outstanding Boy: Jose Hernandez of Woodward Freshman in TAP

Freshman TAP Outstanding Attitude: Ethan Matt of Woodward Freshman in TAP

Freshman TAP Outstanding Girl: Catalina Ramirez of Woodward Freshman in TAP

Freshman TAP Outstanding Attitude: Weston Thompson of Woodward Freshman in TAP

Perfect Attendance: Ethan Boston of Woodward Junior in the Service Careers Program

Perfect Attendance: Michael Chill of Woodward Junior in the Service Careers Program

Outstanding Afternoon Auto Student: Andrew Fargo of Woodward Junior in the Auto Program

Service Careers Outstanding Afternoon Student Award: Luis Garcia of Woodward Junior in the Service Careers Program

Perfect Attendance: Laynee Vo of Woodward Junior in the Health Careers Program

Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Eric Beyer of Woodward Senior in the Welding Program

Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Tucker Brittain of Woodward Senior in the Construction Program

Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Allison Brock of Woodward Senior in the Health Careers Program

Perfect Attendance: Jonathon Chill of Woodward Senior in the Multimedia Program

Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Jada Cortez of Woodward Senior in Health Careers

Perfect Attendance: Sara Jacobs of Woodward Senior in Health Careers

Marketing Lead for Change Winning Group: Madison Miller of Woodward Senior in Marketing

Management Student of the Year: Giselle Minjares of Woodward Senior Marketing

Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Irubiel Perez of Woodward Senior in Welding

Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Jerrica Ramsey of Woodward Senior in Health Careers

Service Careers "Big E" Award Afternoon Student: Tyler Thomas of Woodward Senior in the Service Careers Program

Health Careers Top Clinical Performance Award: Savannah Whitten of Woodward Senior in Health Careers.

