High Plains Technology Center would like to congratulate the following students who have received various awards this school year. Thank you students for your dedication and hard work.
Diesel Top Technician and Perfect Attendance: Dale Blagburn Adult student of Woodward in the Diesel Program
Perfect Attendance: Oritza Delgado Adult student of Woodward in the Practical Nursing Program
Perfect Attendance: Jeffrey Hanson Adult of Woodward in the Service Careers Program
Diesel Rookie of the Year: Tyler Johnson Adult student of Woodward in the Diesel Program
Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Seth Meritt Adult student of Woodward in the Welding Program
Business Outstanding Graphic Design Student of the Year: Alesia Paschedag Adult student of Woodward in the Business Administration Management Program
Perfect Attendance: Ashley Phillips Adult student of Woodward in the Service Careers Program
Outstanding Medical Office/Business Administration Student of the Year: Natividad Robles Adult student of Woodward in the Business Administration Management Program
Outstanding Desktop Publishing Student of the Year and Perfect Attendance: Breckin Watson Adult student of Woodward in the Business Administration Management Program
Perfect Attendance: Wyatt Clyden EPIC 10th Grade of Woodward in the Diesel Program
Multimedia Class Spark Award and Perfect Attendance: Lindsey King Home School-Junior of Woodward in the Multimedia Program
Perfect Attendance: Levi Clyden Home School-Junior of Woodward in the Diesel Program
Perfect Attendance: Nickolas Bowers of Woodward 10th grade in TAP
Perfect Attendance: Macie Dunkin of Woodward 10th grade in TAP
Perfect Attendance and Outstanding Attendance Sophomore TAP: Maia Giles of Woodward 10th grade in TAP
Perfect Attendance and Sophomore TAP Most Willing Attitude: Yasmin Reyes of Woodward 10th grade in TAP
Freshman TAP Outstanding Boy: Jose Hernandez of Woodward Freshman in TAP
Freshman TAP Outstanding Attitude: Ethan Matt of Woodward Freshman in TAP
Freshman TAP Outstanding Girl: Catalina Ramirez of Woodward Freshman in TAP
Freshman TAP Outstanding Attitude: Weston Thompson of Woodward Freshman in TAP
Perfect Attendance: Ethan Boston of Woodward Junior in the Service Careers Program
Perfect Attendance: Michael Chill of Woodward Junior in the Service Careers Program
Outstanding Afternoon Auto Student: Andrew Fargo of Woodward Junior in the Auto Program
Service Careers Outstanding Afternoon Student Award: Luis Garcia of Woodward Junior in the Service Careers Program
Perfect Attendance: Laynee Vo of Woodward Junior in the Health Careers Program
Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Eric Beyer of Woodward Senior in the Welding Program
Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Tucker Brittain of Woodward Senior in the Construction Program
Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Allison Brock of Woodward Senior in the Health Careers Program
Perfect Attendance: Jonathon Chill of Woodward Senior in the Multimedia Program
Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Jada Cortez of Woodward Senior in Health Careers
Perfect Attendance: Sara Jacobs of Woodward Senior in Health Careers
Marketing Lead for Change Winning Group: Madison Miller of Woodward Senior in Marketing
Management Student of the Year: Giselle Minjares of Woodward Senior Marketing
Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Irubiel Perez of Woodward Senior in Welding
Superintendent Leadership Counsel: Jerrica Ramsey of Woodward Senior in Health Careers
Service Careers "Big E" Award Afternoon Student: Tyler Thomas of Woodward Senior in the Service Careers Program
Health Careers Top Clinical Performance Award: Savannah Whitten of Woodward Senior in Health Careers.
