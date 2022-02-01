Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 22F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.