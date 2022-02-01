February is Healthy Heart Month. One of the ways to help with preventative care is to be proactive with testing.
A heart scan is a specialized x-ray that provides pictures of your heart that can detect and measure calcium-containing plaque in our arteries. Plaque in arteries can increase over time and restrict blood flow to the muscles in your heart.
For the month of February, Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck is offering these heart scans also known as CT Calcium Scores, for a self-pay fee of $40. The heart scan is a painless procedure that doesn’t take much time to complete. No physician is required. Call 580-938-2551 to schedule a time that works best for you.
According to the CDC approximately 805,000 Americans have heart attacks each year. In addition, about 659,000 people die of heart disease in the united states each year-- that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.
According to Newman Memorial officials, a heart scan may allow you and your physician to identify possible coronary artery disease before you even have signs and symptoms. It is one of the tools your physician can use to determine if you need a plan to reduce your risk of heart attack or other heart problems and to determine the best way to do that.
“There isn't a minimum age for this offer, but typically a CT Calcium score is recommended for men and women aged 40 and up. Unless they have significant risk factors and/or family history," said Joey Burgtorf director of marketing, public information officer and community liaison for Newman Memorial Hospital.
“If they have few risk factors, this can be a great baseline tool to then take back to their physician and engage in a discussion about how to maintain or improve," Burgtorf said. "The people that it benefits the most are those with moderate or high risk factors who haven't been diagnosed with any heart issues or cardiovascular disease. This is a great tool to help assess their risk of a heart attack and open the door to a discussion with their physician about a plan for heart health.”
The American Heart Association says three key risk factors are high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.
An optimal blood pressure reading is less than 120/80 Systolic/Diastolic.. When left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats.
Cholesterol is a waxy substance. It’s not inherently “bad.” Your body needs it to build cells and make vitamins and other hormones. But too much cholesterol can pose a problem. The two types of cholesterol are: LDL cholesterol, which is bad, and HDL, which is good. Too much of the bad kind, or not enough of the good kind, increases the risk cholesterol will slowly build up in the inner walls of the arteries.
After quitting smoking, within the first 20 minutes, your blood pressure and heart rate recovers from the nicotine-induced spikes. After two weeks, your circulation and lung function begin to improve. After one year, your risk of coronary heart disease is reduced by 50 percent.
Alliance Health Woodward also offers Heart Scans at the self-pay price of $50 year round. Please call 580-256-5511 to schedule.
