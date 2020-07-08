OKLAHOMA CITY — Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Lynda Ozan announced that an Oklahoma Centennial Ranch Award has been presented to the owners of a Harper County ranch. Harold and Janis McAllister, Jobyna Bourassa, Peggy Cartwright and Darlene Orcutt own McAllister Ranch LLC located in the vicinity of Freedom. The family has grown wheat and raised cattle since grandfather John E. McAllister settled the land in 1904.
To qualify for a Centennial Farm or Ranch Award, a property must be occupied by a family member for at least 100 years and must currently be operated or occupied by a family member or leased out by a family member. The property must include a minimum of 40 acres and gross annual sales of at least $1,000. The Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry have sponsored the Centennial Farm and Ranch Awards for 31 years, in which time 17 awards have been given in Harper County.
For further information about the Centennial Farm and Ranch Program, please contact Shea J. Otley at 405-522-4485 or sjotley@okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.