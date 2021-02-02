A few months into his tenure as Woodward High School's athletic director Jacob Miller had gathered an understanding of the school's exceptional history in athletics, academics and other areas.
With that in mind, he came up with a plan to recognize that history.
"Understanding the rich tradition and not having a Hall of Fame, it was a no brainer to create one," Miller said. The idea, he said, is to "honor our past alumni, never forget our rich history and to give future Boomers something to strive for.
"This Hall of Fame includes everything under the high school umbrella, including all OSSAA sports, non-sports and the student body," he said.
The plan for a Woodward High School Hall of Fame was approved by administrators and the school board and Miller is working to make it come to fruition.
Putting together a committee and getting nominations are the first big steps.
The committee will be nine members headed by the athletic director and folks interested need to submit an application to Miller.
The process of nominating someone for the Hall of Fame itself isn't overly difficult.
"Honorees first must have an application submitted by anyone who feels they are Hall of Fame worthy and falls under the categories on the application," Miller said. "Then the Hall of Fame Committee selects their inductees from the submitted applications."
Categories for nominations include student/athlete, team/group, special nominee, teacher/coach and contributor.
There are some basic requirements on nominees, including:
• Students may be eligible for nomination after 10 years following graduation from WHS
• A team or group may be eligible for nomination after five years following graduation.
• A coach/teacher is eligible after having coached/taught at WHS and being retired from coaching or teaching for at least three years.
• A contributor eligible for nomination is an individual or group who has helped to develop and foster growth in the WHS community. Any Woodward student/athlete, coach/teacher, community member or group who has a significant impact on the school community may also be eligible for nomination.
• The special nominee category is a bit different. Under unique circumstances the committee has the ability to waive the number of years' requirement and/or graduation requirement by a 2/3 vote. Eligibility for special nominees includes "selection into any national hall of fame, achieved a world record, has participated in the Olympics, World Games representing the United States, played for or won an amateur national championship on a team or as an individual."
There isn't necessarily a limit on nominations, but no more than eight individuals or groups will be selected for the Hall of Fame each year, Miller said.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 15.
Nominations can come from committee members or anyone in the public. Forms are available at the high school's athletic office and online through the WHS website, www.woodwardps.net.
