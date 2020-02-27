Do you need assistance with minor home repair, building a wheelchair ramp, purchasing an air conditioner window unit or space heater, or repairing your air conditioner or heater? These are just a few examples of how funding from the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma in partnership with South Western Oklahoma Development Authority(SWODA) NWPSA11 Area Agency on Aging (AAA) might be utilized.
There is an application process for individuals 55 and over who are in need of some type assistance not otherwise provided by other agencies/programs. These funds are used on a first-come, first-served basis until they are all utilized. Funding for each type of service is limited.
Those who have desperate or unique needs should file an application because those situations will be looked at on a case-by-case basis. Assistance is available once per person every three year.
Counties covered by the SWODA NWPSA11 AAA are Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods and Woodward.
The SWODA NWPSA11 Aging Services Information Assistant receives calls daily from older people and/or their caregivers with needs, and many are told nothing is available to help. This Masonic funding enables AAA staff to assist many callers with resources that were not available previously.
To learn more about this and other available services, call the SWODA NWPSA11 Masonic Program Coordinator Kris Patton at 800-627-4882 or call 580-562-4882.
