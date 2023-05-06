“Dance has been my life,” said Brenda Alexander. “I taught an estimated 5,000 children to dance during the past 40 years of my life.”
The genres of dance at Alexander’s studio include Ballet, Lyrical/Contemporary, Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop, Dance Team Prep, Technique, and Acro. April 25th was the last day for Alexander to teach at her dance studio, Woodward Studio of Dance, before retirement.
“I started (dancing) at age three in Shreveport, Louisiana. My daddy had a Texaco station across the street from a big park. Cheerleaders used to come over there and get their snacks,” Alexander said. “I got to know them, and they let me be the mascot for their cheering.”
Nearby there was a studio Alexander enjoyed watching through the building windows. Little girls were learning the basics of dance and high school girls were practicing their dance routines.
“From outside I could hear the dance music from those windows. I knew they were calling me and that I wanted to dance,” she said.
She wasted no time begging her parents to let her take dance lessons, even at the young age of three. Her mother was aware of this ongoing desire to dance to music because Brenda spent some of her free time dancing with doors in her house.
“Then as I took dance there (dance studio near park), I couldn’t wait for school to get out so I could go do dance,” Alexander said.
Years later as she continued dancing, Alexander discovered she had a knack for teaching, choreography, and encouraging other dance students.
After high school graduation in 1975, Alexander went to Kilgore College in Kilgore, Texas. There she was a member of the Rangerettes, a world-famous collegiate drill team. They performed locally, across the state, coast-to-coast, and out of the country.
Miss Gussie Nell Davis was the director of the
Kilgore Rangerettes collegiate drill team when Alexander was there. Davis taught Alexander many life lessons that contributed to her adulthood and 40 years of having a successful dance program at her Woodward studio.
Alexander believes that dance helped her overcome insecurities. It also made her into a confident person where no one is a stranger to her.
Brenda Alexander married Bobby Alexander in Houston in 1978. They later moved to Woodward where they raised two children and continue to have private businesses.
Initially, Brenda taught aerobics at a health club in Woodward. Bobby knew his wife’s dream and soon found her a building to rent so she could start her very first dance studio.
Over the years, the annual number of Alexander’s dance students went from 50 to 150. To help develop her dance studio, student dance skills, and dance recitals, she visited other studios and went to dance conventions across the country. Because of this, multiple students from her studio were able to utilize and apply their dance skills and self-discipline to their balance, competitive dance, sports, and even careers.
Alexander looks forward to new adventures as a retiree. She plans to remain active and spend more time with her grandchildren and family, join clubs, remain in contact with her former students, make new friends, and continue going to her weekly Women’s Bible Study.
“I also want to become a Pickleball Champion,” she said.
The 2023 Dance Recital for the Woodward Studio of Dance will be held on May 6th at 1 p.m. in the Woodward Arts Theater on Main Street. It is the 40th dance recital since Brenda Alexander opened her studio. To celebrate the 40th year of her dance studio and official retirement, there will also be a party for Alexander at the Woodward Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
