Woodward’s First Baptist Church recently earned a prestigious award of commitment by receiving and storing all area Operation Christmas Child (OCC) gift shoeboxes for 20 years.
“This was a huge commitment,” said Amie Pierce, Northwest Oklahoma team area coordinator. “This earned them the special “20-Year Commitment Award.”
This year’s date of Operation Christmas Child is November 14-21. Purchased and packaged OCC shoeboxes may be delivered to First Baptist Church located at 202 East Hanks Trail. The drop-off place is by the carport at the back entrance to the office building. All boxes will be stored until their time of delivery arrives.
“The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News and everlasting Gift of Jesus Christ.,” Pierce said.
“Operation Christmas Child began in the early ‘90s with a request of fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham asked a friend, the late Pastor Ross Rhoads of Calvary Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, to help. Within weeks, the church had assembled 11,000 gift-filled shoeboxes. Combined with additional shoeboxes from Canada, Samaritan’s Purse sent 28,000 shoeboxes for children in Bosnia that Christmas,” said Lizette Miller, Media Relations Manager for Samaritan’s Purse.
Fifteen volunteers are needed for this year-round project to benefit children around the world. Shoeboxes made for Operation Christmas Child have been given to 198 million children since 1993, including 600,000 delivered to Ukrainian children affected by the current war of Russia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.