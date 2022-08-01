Fargo-Gage Public School is incorporating a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) lab for the 2022-2023 school year.
Superintendent Mike Jones said the school’s previous home economics room is getting revamped to become a state-of-the-art STEM program.
“We have hired a certified science instructor to lead the new program,” Jones said. “The program will include a 24-learner smart lab for grades K-12 with in-lab projects for grades 3-12.”
Jones said the lab will include a CNC milling collection, a laser engraving collection, introduction to drone aviation for certain grade levels and 600-plus fully articulated curriculum titles for learning engagements.
Projects will be aligned to state and national standards.
“Renewable energy is exploding in our area and there will be many projects that will address this including, but not limited to solar vehicles, wind turbines and hydrogen fuel cells,” Jones said.
He noted that the lab is not complete yet but the room is prepped to be installed on Aug. 3-5 with professional development to follow.
