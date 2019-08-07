The Sod House Museum in Aline is only about an hour drive east of Woodward. The sod house was built by Marshal McCully, who participated in the 1893 Land Run.
The museum hosts several presentations and educational opportunities through the year for families and groups.
“The museum offers school groups the experience of stepping back in time to learn the history of the pioneer’s and their way of life,” Director Renee Trindle said.
During the spring they had someone come speak about the history of Fort Supply and it’s importance in keeping peace in the Cherokee Outlet, a workshop where participants made vintage style footstools, and a vintage apron presentation.
This fall kicks off with a presentation of “Judge Parker’s Court: Its Impact on the State of Oklahoma” in which Northwestern Oklahoma State University (NWOSU) Institute for Citizenship Studies Co-executive Director and Professor of Political Science Dr. Aaron Mason will highlight the famous court that presided over Indian Territory and was instrumental in the events leading to the creation of the state of Oklahoma.
The program is Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 21 Martha Ray of Pawnee will present “More than a Spit Bath” which will address everyday life in the 1800’s with a display of artifacts that were used on a daily basis for survival, according to Trindle.
In October, the museum is opening a new exhibit on Pioneers and Musical Instruments.
“Sadie, Marshal’s first wife brought to her new home an organ, dresser and two trunks of good. This exhibit will display an organ, musical instruments and how they were a part of the Pioneer life,” Trindle said.
According to Trindle, the organ was purchased for $27.45 after Sadie worked for a year teaching to buy it. At the birth of their first child, they traded it for a milk cow, which they named “Old Organ.”
The museum will be celebrating the 125th Anniversary of the Sod House on Saturday, December 14th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to the special presentations and celebrations, the museum hosts a monthly quilting workshop with instructor Martha Ray, for a minimal cost of $5 per person.
The Sod House Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located southeast of Aline on State Highway 8.
For more information contact Director Renee Trindle at 580-463-2441 or sodhouse@okhistory.org.
