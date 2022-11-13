Visitors to Woodward’s Elmwood Cemetery will probably notice several unmarked graves, especially in older sections of the cemetery.
A local family has started a project to put headstones on as many of those graves as possible.
Audry Stewart, one of several remaining descendants of Ulysses and Arvilla Fowler, said the idea came about at a family reunion. The Fowlers came to Woodward County in 1904, setting up their homestead north and east of Woodward.
“We have a Fowler reunion every year on Memorial Day weekend, probably since before I was born,” she said. “We raise money through raffles and auctions that people bring.
“At one point, I believe my sister brought up that she knew a lady who had been a caregiver and her husband had an unmarked grave at Elmwood Cemetery.”
The family voted to put a stone on the grave, then the next year voted to begin searching out Pioneers whose stones were either destroyed or just not there.”
Stewart enlisted the help of Ruth Ann Briggs, who has researched graves in the cemetery and knew the ones that didn’t have headstones.
“I asked her to go back and pick out names identified that had been buried 50 years or so and didn’t have relatives or all the relatives were deceased,” Stewart said. “She sent me a list and we continued to place stones on unmarked graves.”
For a time J. R. Marston, Stewart’s brother, set the stones himself, but eventually that job was turned over to the city.
“This year we had 13 stones that we had the monument company make and the city told us they would be honored to do it,” Stewart said. “They had their own form, laid the base and have laid all the stones.
“The city sets them for us at no charge. It enhances the cemetery.”
City Manager Shaun Barnett said cemetery staff have set up 12 stones and will have 13 but one had to be sent back due to an error.
“This is a tremendous gesture from Ms. Stewart to make sure those individuals are being identified appropriately,” he said.
Stewart said once the stones are set, they take a picture and Briggs uploads it to a cemetery website.
To date, the family has donated 25 or more stones.
“We researched relatives who had no family left and maybe the death date wasn’t on there,” she said. “We paid to have the death date put on. We just decided it was a very worth cause.
“We wanted to give back to the community and felt it was a positive way to do that.
Ulysses and Arvilla Fowler are buried at Elmwood Cemetery as are other members of the family who have passed.
Stewart said the family plans to continue providing headstones for the unmarked graves.
“We have plans to do more,” she said. “We hope it is an annual thing.”
