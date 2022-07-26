A locally made movie is to premiere at Woodward Arts Theatre on Saturday July 30th at 7 p.m.
Expunged was filmed in and around the Woodward area over this past year and is a film about grace, love, faith and restoration.
“The film follows a 58 year old man who is a bit of a brawler and a heavy drinker. He decides to make some changes in his life for the better,” said director Clint H. Wesley.
He said the film also brings awareness to a hard to talk about topic, human trafficking.
Two movie trailers can be seen on YouTube by searching Expunged Trailer.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at David’s Hearing office located on the second floor of Great Plains Bank at 22nd and Oklahoma. Tickets are also available at the Woodward Arts Theatre.
Show times are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
