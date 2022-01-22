According to www.irs.gov the IRS started issuing information letters to advance child tax credit (ACTC) 6419 recipients in December and to recipients of the third round of the Economic Impact Payments at the end of January. This will be the EIP letter 6475 for the stimulus received March of 2021.
“Advanced Child Tax Credit payments were automatically deposited into your account if you didn’t opt out," said Certified Public Accountant Jana Walker. "They did this based on 2020’s numbers. If you had more income or situational changes in 2021, when you file this tax season, you will actually figure the exact amount of what credit you should have received. With the difference if you received too much you will have to pay that back."
Sue West, senior tax analyst office manager at H&R Block said, “If you are married, you may have received the same 6419 letter with your spouse's name and the same amount, the combined letters show the exact amount received and the number of children."
She added, “Make sure to take both spouses 6419 letters, letter 6475 and any other documents you may need to accurately file for 2021. If filed with errors and an addendum is needed, your taxes will have to be put in manually with a paper copy, which will cause a big delay in your return.”
Listed on their website, the IRS currently has 6 million unprocessed individual returns. Unprocessed individual returns include tax year 2020 returns with errors and those returns needing special handling such as those that require correction to the Recovery Rebate Credit amount or validation of 2019 income used to figure the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).
“Taxpayers should electronically file, choose direct deposit and if you owe, pay online or have it removed from your return," Walker said. "You’ll feel more secure knowing it’s accepted, payment was processed and you had a receipt. That way it doesn’t get misplaced with their current mail situation.
“Another reason people are nervous about this is where you have a situation of divorce and claiming kids every other year. They went off of 2020's return, if the wrong parent received the child tax credit but shouldn’t have because they aren’t going to claim those funds for 2021. The IRS stance is you need to figure the amount and pay that amount back if the other person was supposed to get it. It should have been opted out from the beginning, that way the correct parent can claim that come tax time, instead of having it in advance."
West pointed out that, “Good news for people who wouldn’t have a W2 from not working but do have children, can file taxes to receive the child tax credit. They do not have to have income to receive this.
The IRS does have a presence on social media platforms to show updates on tax changes, scams alerts and services. They also have a smartphone app called “IRS2Go” that lets you get a status on your refund, make a payment and find free tax preparation assistance. Additional resources are on www.IRS.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.