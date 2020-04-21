After being stuck at home, the area has something to look forward to in June.
Not only is the Woodward Elks Rodeo Committee planning to keep the rodeo on schedule, they are adding an event.
“We will have a new event, breakaway roping, this year. We're hoping for a lot of entries in it,” Chairman Kevin Kornele said. “We are planning our normal fun, festive rodeo and all the good times to go with it.”
The rodeo is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 through Saturday, June 13, if all goes well, though the dates could still be in question depending on city and state officials. If the rodeo has to be rescheduled it will probably be late August, according to Kornele.
“God-willin’ we will put on a rodeo,” Kornele said. “We're hoping everybody gets to come out, everybody’s safe, and everybody can come out and enjoy the rodeo and enjoy the good times.”
The 2020 Rodeo Week Schedule begins Monday, June 8 at 9 a.m. with steer roping in Freedom.
Tuesday, June 9 will start the Slack rodeo contestants in the 9 a.m. at Crystal Beach Arena with free admission. Then again on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
One of the highlights of rodeo week, the Longhorn Cattle Drive through Downtown Woodward will be at noon on Tuesday.
Wednesday, June 10 is Kids Night at the Rodeo with a bike giveaway. The family day begins at 11 a.m. with the Downtown Hamburger Feed at Centennial Park.
The rodeo will host several musical performances and dances from bands such as Panhandle Dirt Band, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Seth Ward and the Silence, and William Clark Green.
Thursday through Saturday will have a meal at Crystal Beach Arena before the rodeo, free with an admission ticket before the Calf Scramble and Mutton Bustin.
On Saturday, cowboys and cowgirls will be wearing pink to honor of local breast cancer patients.
Here is the statement released earlier this week by the Elks Rodeo Committee concerning the event.
"The Woodward Elks Rodeo Committee is committed to helping northwest Oklahoma succeed in these trying economic and emotional times. We strive to lend a helping hand wherever possible, supporting financially and physically numerous events in Woodward and surrounding communities. During this historic event that has put numerous families, companies, and Americans in uncharted waters, we are striving to carry on. Just as our founding fathers did on the docks in Boston, when our ancestors came west to settle this great state they endured untold hardships. These are the times that define us as Americans and especially Oklahomans. We know what hard work is, and are not afraid to roll up our sleeves, get back to work, and enjoy the fruits of our labor. We look forward to the future, with endless possibilities. Our upcoming rodeo dates of June 10 - 13 are moving ahead as planned while keeping in mind the health and well being of our valued patrons. We are staying informed as to the current restrictions, and health risk involved with public gatherings and sporting events and will keep you up to date on any and all changes.
Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you at the Rodeo!
