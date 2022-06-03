One of Oklahoma’s premiere outdoor events gets underway Monday at Crystal Beach Stadium.
The Woodward Elks Rodeo turns 92 this year and remains Oklahoma’s longest running PRCA rodeo and in recent years has turned into one of the richest.
Technically, the rodeo dates are Wednesday through Saturday (June 8-11), but there are events all week long at either the main stadium or the roundup club arena just to the north.
Many of the current world champions or event leaders are expected to compete here this week along with numerous former world champions and national qualifiers among the hundreds of entrants.
Even earlier, on Sunday, the rodeo committee will host a jackpot breakaway rodeo competition at the roundup club arena.
On Monday, the slack (overflow of entries that are not in the four night performances) for timed events is scheduled. Typically that includes tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing.
Slack starts at 9 a.m. in the stadium.
Tuesday, the world’s top steer ropers will compete for three rounds at the roundup club arena.
At noon on Tuesday, the popular longhorn cattle drive arrives in downtown Woodward at approximately noon. Folks will line up early to catch the Texas Longhorns on their way to Crystal Beach.
A full day of activities are scheduled on Wednesday starting with more slack competition at 8 a.m.
In the evening a free hamburger feed is held at Crystal Beach from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. leading up to the first performance of the rodeo at 8 p.m.
It is also Kids Night with free admission to children under 12 who bring a canned food item. A number of bicycles will also be given away during the evening.
At 10 p.m., the band Big D and the Boys will hold a concert and dance on the rodeo grounds.
Thursday’s schedule included a barbecue feed with your rodeo ticket and another concert/dance on the grounds with Beautiful Disaster performing.
More free food (hamburgers) with your rodeo ticket is available on Friday and the rodeo performance will be followed by a dance at the Woodward County Event Center just across the road from the stadium. Kenny Fielder will open for Kyle Parks.
The annual parade is at 10 a.m. on Saturday and again that night is free food along with your ticket. The dance on Saturday features Lane Hass Band opening followed by Josh Ward.
What will visitors see at the rodeo. Along with all the traditional events, special entertainment is provided by trick riders Madison Schalla and Bella Da Costa and barrelman John Harrison.
There is also ranch bronc riding each night.
Bullfighters this year are Chuck Swisher and Nate Jestes and once again Beutler and Son Rodeo is the stock contractor.
Nightly events for the youngsters include the mutton bustin’ and the calf scrambles.
Also each night, weather permitting, skydiver Bobby Reid will deliver the American flag.
And, there’s more.
The Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Pageant will be going on throughout the week
Contestants for Miss Rodeo Oklahoma, Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen, Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Princess will check in on Tuesday for a full week of activities, including horsemanship and other judging events. They will also appear at the rodeo each night, taking part in the grand entry.
On Friday, there is a fashion show luncheon at the Woodward Conference Center and the Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Pageant Coronation will start at 2 p.m. in the Conference Center.
Current Miss Rodeo Oklahoma is Anna Woolsey. Miss Rodeo Okahoma Teen is Myranda Kistler and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Princess is Dalli Moore.
