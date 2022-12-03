On Stage Woodward will Ebenezer, A Christmas Altered Carol, adapted by Kenton D. Baird and based on the story by Charles Dickens.
The production will take place at the Pioneer Room 1218 9th St. on Dec 8-11 and 15-18. Show times include Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 with $15 for students/seniors.
Local realtor and business owner Kenton Baird is a man of many talents. Not only can he help you buy and sell a house, he has a knack for frightening theatrics, as the owner and mastermind behind Nightmare in the Country. Now, he breathes new life into an old classic the production of Ebenezer, written, directed, and starred in by Baird himself.
A Christmas Carol, written by Charles Dickens, is a classic tale recounting the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean-spirited and selfish old man who hates Christmas. He is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, who help to transform him into a more gentle, kindhearted person.
“You can’t change a lot of the stuff,” Baird said, “and it’s been adapted by many people, but my adaptation runs closely with Dickens. I’ve changed some characters and added some characters, there are a couple of added twists and plots and turns you probably wouldn’t see coming, which is why I wanted to change it. I wanted to wow the people.”
Baird added that Ebenezer Scrooge has a new right hand man, however, he was tight lipped to give any clues as to who this character is and how he contributes to the story. Baird also tells about Scrooge having a niece in his adaptation, and of course, the king of Halloween scares has added more ghosts and upped the scary in his telling of the tale.
“The Ghost of Christmas Future is going to be scarier than that of Dickens,” Baird said. “I wanted to create a big, wonderful and grand Christmas event, and just like my work with nightmare, I’m always looking at the big picture. What can we create to make people say, ‘Oh wow! That’s really cool!’ I just hope it wows the crowd.”
Along with these changes, Baird says to anticipate a more immersive experience in the way this show is presented, saying, “Nothing like this has ever been done before in Woodward.”
The show will be presented “in the round,” which means the audience creates a circle around the stage.
“You’re really close to the action, right in the middle of it, I wanted this to be very intimate and close,” Baird said.
Glenn Dorr and Liz Dotson have worked as co-director and production manager for the show, and will also be starring alongside Baird.
“It’s been a collaborative effort,” Baird said, “We all would get together and they would really help me with some of the directions we were working with.”
Heather Healey created the costumes for the adaptation, with Marla Johnson joining to help with makeup.
With a cast of 27, expect to see new talent from Woodward, Shattuck, Seiling, and May. You can also expect some past On Stage Woodward cast members to grace the stage as well.
Tickets are on sale now at www.onstagewoodward.com, or get yours at the door. You can save $5 by purchasing your tickets early by using the discount code “Ebenezer5” online or grab a Save the Date and Discount Card from participating retailers, cast members and On Stage Woodward board members.
You can also visit On Stage Woodward on Facebook for updates about the show.
