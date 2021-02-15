“Woodward’s Hope Center is a non-profit organization serving 18 different communities in 6 different counties of Northwest Oklahoma,” said Lance Osborn, head of marketing for the Hope Center. “During 2020, it provided food to 19,555 people and 7,071 families, as well as receiving 994 new people in need of food assistance during the failing economy and COVID-19 virus.”
Over the years there have been individuals, businesses, students, churches, and organizations that have provided financial assistance, coats, labor, and volunteer hours to the Hope Center. Sources of groceries for the Hope Center include Walmart and both of Woodward’s United Supermarkets two to three times a week. This is in addition to the food received from the Regional Food Bank twice a month.
Bill Fanning, president of The Stock Exchange Bank, presented $2,500 to the Hope Center on Thursday to help with the growing number of families and individuals needing food in northwest Oklahoma.
“We are excited that we could step up and help the community needs during this time of increased unemployment,” said Bill Fanning. “The community has been the bank, so the bank can give back to the community.”
The Hope Center provides more than food to the people of Northwest Oklahoma. It also teams up with other social services like the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.
They share office space in the Hope Center facility to better meet the variety of needs people have.
Lance Osborne is the marketing director, Tonia Cain is director of operations; and Deana Fisher is executive director. Mike Miles, of the Salvation Army, does the initial intake of people in need of social services such as the Red Cross, Ministerial Alliance, help with utilities, and housing. Each week the Hope Center also has the dependable assistance of 13 volunteers that help organize, package, and pass out the boxes of food as customers drive by the warehouse door.
“Together, we are making a difference. You can help stop the cycle of hunger in the lives of more than 100,000 people across Northwest Oklahoma. You can give finances, food, and time. Your gift is always used to fight hunger in the lives of people of Northwest Oklahoma,” states the Hope Center website (hopecenterfrc.org).
The Hope Center is located at 810 Santa Fe St. in Woodward. The office phone number is (580) 290-5029.
